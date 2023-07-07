Rajeev K. Goel Sells 18,005 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $325,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rajeev K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00.
PubMatic Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co lifted its stake in PubMatic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.