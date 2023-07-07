Traders Purchase Large Volume of Barclays Call Options (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,589 call options.

Barclays Stock Down 1.0 %

BCS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Barclays

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BCS dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 100.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 236.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

