Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the "Agricultural chemicals" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bion Environmental Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bion Environmental Technologies has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bion Environmental Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bion Environmental Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bion Environmental Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors 221 657 703 64 2.37

Valuation & Earnings

Bion Environmental Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 37.48%. Given Bion Environmental Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bion Environmental Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bion Environmental Technologies N/A $8.29 million -14.50 Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors $6.18 billion $1.30 billion 6.53

Bion Environmental Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bion Environmental Technologies. Bion Environmental Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bion Environmental Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bion Environmental Technologies N/A -2,200.64% -55.78% Bion Environmental Technologies Competitors -965.79% -24.51% -12.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bion Environmental Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bion Environmental Technologies peers beat Bion Environmental Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile



Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, that remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water. It focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; development of waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Old Bethpage, New York.

