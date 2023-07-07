PG&E Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 24,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,911 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,097,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,520 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Down 1.7 %

PG&E stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

