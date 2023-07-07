Wolfspeed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,708 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average volume of 3,170 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolfspeed Trading Down 6.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after acquiring an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,047,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 10.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,534,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,570,000 after buying an additional 147,431 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

