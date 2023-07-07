Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ball Put Options (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,321 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 118% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,525 put options.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Ball by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.