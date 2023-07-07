Plug Power Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 78,495 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the average daily volume of 64,043 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Plug Power by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Plug Power by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

