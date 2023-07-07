Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $116.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

