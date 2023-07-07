Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

AEE opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.84. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.