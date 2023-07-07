SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of SLGCW opened at $0.22 on Friday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Institutional Trading of SomaLogic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SomaLogic stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.