Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading 33.3% Higher

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 267,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 74,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

