Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.70

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.70 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 1715614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.60 ($1.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 110 ($1.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121.86 ($1.55).

Deliveroo Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -796.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deliveroo

About Deliveroo

In other Deliveroo news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.35), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,685,213.15). 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

