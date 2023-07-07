Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11,100.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £111 ($140.88) and last traded at £110.30 ($139.99), with a volume of 25027 shares. The stock had previously closed at £108.70 ($137.96).

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,969.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,438.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,889.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,767 ($123.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,552.83 ($18,470.40). Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Featured Stories

