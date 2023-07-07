IG Group (LON:IGG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $657.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 657 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 661 ($8.39), with a volume of 73807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 694.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 740.76. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 695.05, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.92), for a total transaction of £8,731.26 ($11,081.69). 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.

