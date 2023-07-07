Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 41,361 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,257,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,616,960.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

ECAT opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the period.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

