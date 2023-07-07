James C. Zelter Sells 11,093 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,747,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,571 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

