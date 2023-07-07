Anthony Guzzi Sells 7,741 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,216,264.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $183.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.48 and a twelve month high of $185.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 562.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 830,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

