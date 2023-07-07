Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,107,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.