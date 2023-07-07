Michael Hsing Sells 10,960 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

MPWR stock opened at $514.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $482.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $553.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

