Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $10,230,481.80 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08.

On Monday, May 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $438.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The stock has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

