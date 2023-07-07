JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JOANN news, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JOANN news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marybeth Hays purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at $50,470.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 73.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Stock Performance

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.76. JOANN has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

