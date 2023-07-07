ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.