Head-To-Head Review: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Root are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Root’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.51 $39.40 million N/A N/A Root $310.80 million 0.45 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.55

Analyst Recommendations

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Root, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Root has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83%

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Root on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

