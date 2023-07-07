Kkr Alternative Assets Llc Purchases 459,348 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Alternative Assets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $119,063,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.