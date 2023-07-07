CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO Sells $14,090,240.22 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.03 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

