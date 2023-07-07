Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Sells 6,885,415 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,288,000.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

