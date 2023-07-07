Bihua Chen Purchases 800,000 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bihua Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Bihua Chen purchased 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

MLTX stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLTX shares. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 830,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

