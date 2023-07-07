Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Major Shareholder Sells $115,606,117.85 in Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Savers Value Village Price Performance
SVV stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
About Savers Value Village
