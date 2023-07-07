Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 582,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,097.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Price Performance

RCDTF opened at $46.82 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

