Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rises By 21.6%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,024,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SFTBY stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.30.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

