Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) vs. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Critical Review

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 1 0 0 1.25 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential downside of 37.28%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 397.63%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

25.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QuantumScape and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16% Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40%

Risk and Volatility

QuantumScape has a beta of 5.05, meaning that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Electra Battery Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -8.79 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.52

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats QuantumScape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

