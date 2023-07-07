Financial Survey: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novavax and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 3 2 0 2.17 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Novavax presently has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 625.21%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 245.94%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

This table compares Novavax and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -85.02% N/A -53.17% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -56.59% -49.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $1.98 billion 0.31 -$657.94 million ($14.37) -0.49 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($2.47) -2.19

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

