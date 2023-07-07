Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Head to Head Survey

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) and Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Colombier Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $249.20 million 0.22 -$28.70 million N/A N/A Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Colombier Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and Colombier Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 3 1 0 2.25 Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 537.96%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Colombier Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -19.74% N/A -6.00% Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89%

Summary

National CineMedia beats Colombier Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Colombier Acquisition

(Free Report)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

