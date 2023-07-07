Contrasting Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares All For One Media and Sphere Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get All For One Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $1.86 million N/A N/A Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.61 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -7.66

All For One Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media -3,520.99% N/A -704.77% Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares All For One Media and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for All For One Media and Sphere Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sphere Entertainment has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of All For One Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

All For One Media has a beta of 7.52, meaning that its stock price is 652% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats All For One Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

(Free Report)

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for All For One Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All For One Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.