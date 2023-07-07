Comparing RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) & Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Moxian (BVI)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 256.12 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -1.69 Moxian (BVI) $160,000.00 195.58 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moxian (BVI).

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

