Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Rises By 22.6%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,593,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 8,637,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

China Tower stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

