Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) is one of 379 public companies in the "Biotechnology" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 573 1562 4780 60 2.62

Profitability

Santhera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,782.35%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 96.39%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -10,421.76% -62.49% -17.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $189.95 million $21.63 million 22.01

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its clinical stage pipeline also comprises Lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as omigapil that treats congenital muscular dystrophies. The company also out-licenses outside North America and France rights to its approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

