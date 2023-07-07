Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $16.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

