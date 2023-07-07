Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SID. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SID opened at $2.51 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -251.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.34). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently -4,200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.