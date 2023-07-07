Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $37.22

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,582,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,257,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,674,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 343,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

LAC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

