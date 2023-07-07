Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

