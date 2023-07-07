Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $74.00

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth approximately $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Trading Down 2.3 %

AerCap stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

