Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

AMP opened at $328.64 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.