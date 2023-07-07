Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $4,936,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $64.71 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

