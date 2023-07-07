The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $131.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

