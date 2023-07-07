iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
