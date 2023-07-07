iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

