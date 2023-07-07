Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Decreases By 17.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $23.23 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
