Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Decreases By 17.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $23.23 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 564,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

