Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $191.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.98. Seagen has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $1,029,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $1,029,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,928,084. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

