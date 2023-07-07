Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.