vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -1.21.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

