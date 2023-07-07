vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -1.21.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
